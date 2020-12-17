This Hotel Suite Looks Just Like the McCallister's Master Bedroom in 'Home Alone'

It's been 30 years since the McCallister family flew to Paris while their youngest child, Kevin, singlehandedly defended the family's Chicago-area home from burglars. To honor the anniversary of Kevin's bravery in Home Alone, the new Graduate Evanston hotel in Illinois created a reservable suite that replicates the famous McAllister master bedroom.

All the details of the room are spot on, and prominent features include a replica of the four-poster bed and red sheet set, lookalike wallpaper, a bathroom stocked with vintage aftershave, Kevin's "battle plan" map for the robbers, spilled popcorn throughout the room, and portraits of family members scattered around—because the experience wouldn't be complete without a reminder that Catherine O'Hara's genius far predates Schitt's Creek.

Perks that come with the so-called "King McCallister Experience" include:

A polaroid to use during your stay

A lovely cheese pizza just for you, made by local pizza shop Union Squared but packaged in a Little Nero's box

A minibar stocked with Kevin's favorite snacks

An in-room theater with Home Alone movies on demand, plus vintage VHS films of Home Alone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The Home Alone Room launched on December 16 and will remain a part of the facility indefinitely. Ten percent of proceeds made from the room will be donated to Lurie Children's Hospital

Keep scrolling for photos of the replica suite:

