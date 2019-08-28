This Hotel Chain Wants to Help Pay Off Your Student Loan Debt

In a world where Americans are genuinely drowning in student loans, it would be nice to have a fairy godmother to whisk away all debt we've accumulated in an attempt to better ourselves and receive a degree. Though not a mythical being, Graduate Hotels -- the hotel chain inspired by schools and located in some of America's most popular college towns -- is trying to help alleviate student loan debt in a partnership with scholarship search app, Scholly.
“We are thrilled to team up with Scholly and offer guests and visitors the opportunity to give back to students and alumni in need of aid,” Julie Saunders, Chief Marketing Officer at Graduate Hotels, said in a press release. The pair will provide $150,000 worth of scholarships and debt relief to both current students and alumni. Though a drop in the bucket of America's 1.56 trillion dollar student loan crisis, it's still a start.
The student loan initiative began on August 20, but those interested in cutting down their student loan debt are still encouraged to apply for a chance to be considered online here. The application only takes around two minutes to complete, and asks simple questions about your education background.
“This is an incredibly important cause that our team has been eager to support since the founding of Graduate. We could not have found a more committed partner than our friends at Scholly and look forward to continuing these efforts for years to come," Saunders added.
Three winners -- each receiving $50,000 -- will be announced in December 2019 and financial awards will be distributed come early 2020. Again, it'd be nice if our education system didn't cost an arm and a leg so we wouldn't have to rely on corporations to help us out, but hey, we'll take the cash.
Levels Unlocked Pub Is Washington DC's Newest Pop-Up Where You're Transported Into Your Favorite Video Game
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.