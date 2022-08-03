Graduate Hotels Is Hosting an Adult 'Study Abroad' Sweepstakes to Send You to the U.K.

The hotel chain is sending one US winner to the UK and one UK winner to the US.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 8/3/2022 at 1:09 PM

If you've ever had to tolerate that one friend that still talks about that one time they studied abroad in London seven years ago, it's your turn to flip the script. Graduate Hotels is hosting an adult study abroad sweepstakes to bring you to the UK. 

The international hotel chain is sending one US winner across the pond and one UK winner to the US for the ultimate "study abroad" experience, minus the studying this time.

The contest, which is open through August 31 for entries, includes: 
 

  • a $2,500 travel stipend
  • 5-night stay at a Graduate Hotel
    US winners can choose between the Graduate Cambridge and The Randolph Hotel by Graduate Hotels, while UK winners can choose between the Graduate Nashville and Graduate Roosevelt Island.
  • Baboon to the Moon 3-piece luggage set 
  • a copy of Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval
  • LSTN Sound Co Headphones 
  • a $250 food & beverage credit to use during their stay 
  • exclusive merch from Graduate Hotels Bookstore


Winners will be chosen on September 15. Additionally, all those that apply for the Study Abroad Sweepstakes will get a follow-up with exclusive access to the Graduate Hotels' Study Abroad package, which allows for booking between now and September 30 on stays through April 30, 2023. 

