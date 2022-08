Graduate Hotels Is Hosting an Adult 'Study Abroad' Sweepstakes to Send You to the U.K.

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you've ever had to tolerate that one friend that still talks about that one time they studied abroad in London seven years ago, it's your turn to flip the script. Graduate Hotels is hosting an adult study abroad sweepstakes to bring you to the UK.

The international hotel chain is sending one US winner across the pond and one UK winner to the US for the ultimate "study abroad" experience, minus the studying this time.