You Can Get $30 Rooms at Graduate Hotels Right Now, But You'll Have to Book Fast

Airfares might be an utter nightmare right now, but at least you can save on your accommodations. Graduate Hotels is celebrating the new season with $30 stays at properties across the US and UK.

The "Summer on Sale" promotion kicks off Wednesday, May 25 at 12 pm EST and runs through May 26 at 6 pm EST, which means you'e got a mere 30 hours to plan your next vacay. The $30 rooms can be booked online for any date through July 31, Travel + Leisure reports.

"As we approach what's expected to be a record setting summer travel season, we're excited to announce that Graduate Hotels is offering a fun and accessible way to hit the road," Graduate Hotels President Kevin Osterhaus told the outlet. "It was important for us to kick off the summer with an offering that encourages adventure and spontaneity at rates that don't break the bank! We're certain that the lucky guests who get their hands on these super affordable rates will have an unforgettable summer taking inspiration from the amazing Graduate communities across the U.S."