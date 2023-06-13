Get Paid $20,000 to Tour Boutique Hotels This Fall

Say goodbye to your college dorm and hello to some gorgeous boutique hotels. To help celebrate the class of 2023, Graduate Hotels is hiring four lucky recent college graduates and paying them $20,000 each to tour 16 Graduate Hotels properties over a period of 10 weeks.

The initiative is part of the hotel brand's new Victory Lap program, Travel + Leisure reports. During their time off school, the four contest winners will join the hotel's field marketing team and will be tasked with helping drive awareness of Graduate Hotels during campus events, as well as developing relationships with local businesses, and creating social media content to capture the essence of each university town.

Get ready to travel from one cool place to the next while on this journey. Contest winners will have the opportunity to visit some of the most iconic towns in the US, including Nashville and Seattle, and discover the beauty of some smaller yet comparably unique towns, including Ann Arbor, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; Palo Alto, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and New Haven, Connecticut. The tour even includes stops in Oxford and Cambridge in the UK.

Plus, the requirements for this dream job aren't even that restrictive. In addition to being a 2023 college graduate, the job posting requires you to be creative and well-versed in social media, outgoing and comfortable being behind the camera, and an overall good content creator, among other things.

Applying is simple, and very social media-friendly, of course. Just submit a TikTok or an Instagram Reel showing off your college town (as well as your creator skills!), and you're all set. You have until July 7 to submit your application, and winners will be chosen by July 31. The program will officially kick off on August 14.

For more information and to submit your application, you can visit this website.