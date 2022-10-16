This Hotel Chain Is Offering 20-40% Off Bookings for the Next 3 Days

There are a lot of places to put blame—companies taking advantage of the situation?—but no matter how you look at it, prices have risen all over the place. Vacations, like so many other things, are not immune to inflation. (Neither are pumpkins.)

Sales are always worth paying attention to in the travel world, but amid frustrating inflation, they're particularly intriguing right now. Graduate Hotels is not far from the end of a promotion that can get you 20-40% off stays at its hotels through October 18.

The “Visitcation” promotion wants people to turn a short visit into a actual vacation. The promotion offers 20% off a two-night stay, 30% off a three-night stay, and 40% off a stay of four or more nights. That discount is available for stays from now through March 30, 2023, as long as you book by October 18.

As the name implies, you’ll find the hotel chain in “university-anchored towns” in 32 cities across the US and UK. But that doesn’t mean you have to be dropping kids off at college to take advantage of the offer. You can use it to head to a college football game or just get out of town because you feel like it. There are plenty of good reasons to visit Nashville (too many reasons to list), Madison (bloody marys), or Columbus (Johnny Hockey just arrived).