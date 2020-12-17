You Can Stay at This Dolly Parton-Themed Suite in Nashville for the Holidays

Holiday tradition means something different to everyone. Your family might go the all-American route with Santa-shaped sugar cookies and corny Hallmark movies, or maybe, you're blasting "A Holly Dolly Christmas" for the eleventh straight December day.

For the latter camp, a trip to the Graduate Nashville hotel just might be on the docket for this season. In addition to its Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar and restaurant, which saw an official unveiling earlier this year, the downtown hotel has opened a suite dedicated to the queen of country music—complete with a few extra perks for the holiday season.

Through the end of December, fans can book the Dolly Christmas package in the Graduate's glam, all-pink suite inspired by Parton herself. In honor the holiday, the room comes decked out with a Christmas trees, silver garland, even a Dolly angel ornament. Naturally, there's a record player with Dolly Parton's brand-new Christmas album—which, perk alert, you get to take home. Packages start at $579.

"The opulent, creative, and inspiring energy that is synonymous with Dolly is felt throughout this hotel and especially in the suite. As the holidays approached, we knew we had to do something over-the-top to offer guests a true getaway this holiday season, no matter how far from home," Graduate Nashville general manager Greg Bradley told Travel & Leisure. "The decor is punchy, it’s bright, and it’s perfect for any traveler or local looking for a decadent yet accessible holiday experience."