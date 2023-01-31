This Classic California Hotel Just Got a Stunning Update for 2023

If you're looking to escape to a beautiful location in the Bay Area, you'll be pleased to know that Graduate Palo Alto just got a stunning renovation and some exciting updates. The hotel overlooks the valley, and is filled with eclectic decor.

The hotel's rooftop terrace, overlooking downtown Palo Alto, is also now open to the public for the first time ever, after being previously inaccessible to the public. Perhaps most exciting is that while the space did get a renovation, the building has not lost the original charm from when it was first built as Hotel Presidente in 1929.

The hotel's original flourishes were restored, including its original elevator. There's an open air lobby, new room designs, and 360 views of Palo Alto. There are even some nods to nearby Stanford, with some cozy collegiate decor and art inspired by John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men.

See photos of the newly renovated space below.