Here's How to Watch the 2018 Grammys Live Tonight

Grammy Award season is upon us, people, and music's biggest night is set to kick off live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday evening. It's the first time in 15 years that the event's being held outside Los Angeles, and as it is every year, the show is packed to the rafters with enough performances from industry newbies and icons alike to keep things interesting for a few hours.
With James Corden back as host, the 60th annual Grammy's will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, January 28 starting at 7:30pm ET, but it's freaking 2018, so you don't necessarily need a cable subscription to catch all the action. Here's how to watch, and what to look out for.
CBS All Access
For those without basic cable, CBS will also be streaming the Grammys live on its proprietary digital platform, CBS All Access, which you can easily find on practically any streaming device (Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, etc.). The only catch is that there's a $6 monthly subscription fee ($10 if you opt for the commercial-free version), however there is an option to sign up for a 7-day free trial so you could theoretically just sign up and cancel before the charges kick in.
Other streaming services
You'll be able to catch a CBS livestream of the ceremony in most major markets on several streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, DIRECTV Now, YouTube TV, and Playstation Vue. Of course, each of these services charges a monthly subscription fee, but they all also offer free trial periods (just remember to cancel before the fee kicks in).
Red carpet and pre-show coverage, plus a peek backstage
You'll be able to catch red carpet coverage live on the official Grammy website starting at 6:30pm ET (you can also catch it on both the official Recording Academy and CBS Facebook pages. For the first time, they'll also be broadcasting special live show highlights and backstage content on Facebook Watch.
What to watch out for
The Grammys may technically be an awards show, but if we're being honest most people aren't watching for that part. The real draw is the promise of some epic performances. This year's slate of performers is quite a lineup and includes Lady Gaga, P!nk, Childish Gambino, Little Big Town, Sting, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, SZA, Kesha, Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid. Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. are also set to perform a tribute to Fats Domino and Chuck Berry while Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne are expected to sing in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
As for the awards themselves, here's a look at who's nominated for some of the biggest ones:
Record of the Year: Childish Gambino (Redbone), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (Despacito), JAY-Z (The Story of O.J.), Kendrick Lamar (HUMBLE), Bruno Mars (24K Magic).
Album of the Year: Childish Gambino ("Awaken, My Love!"), JAY-Z (4:44), Kendrick Lamar (DAMN), Lorde (Melodrama), Bruno Mars (24K Magic)
Song of the Year: Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber), 4:44 (JAY-Z), Issues (Julia Michaels), 1-800-273-8255 (Alessia Cara & Khalid), That's What I Like (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, SZA
Also, Queen, Tina Turner, Emmylou Harris, and Neil Diamond will be taking home Lifetime Achievement Awards.
And who knows, if we're lucky maybe Beyonce will take the stage to reprise her show-stopping performance from last year.
