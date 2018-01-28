This Massive Twitter Thread Will Make You a Grammys Expert

The biggest awards in music are here, and the internet is positively abuzz. Everyone's making predictions, issuing threats in case if Kendrick Lamar isn't crowned king of music, and generally expressing confusion about who most of these artists even are -- it's classic Grammy-season fare.
This absolute behemoth of a Twitter thread from Ben Zauzmer, however, was not expected. It features 60 tweets and an insanely in-depth look at exactly what records will be set if folks like Bruno Mars and Jay-Z continue their winning streaks. According to his Twitter bio, Zauzmer is a Harvard applied math graduate who makes Oscar/Tony predictions for The Hollywood Reporter. With this background, he's got a ridiculous amount of award-show trivia to share, and, boy, did he share it.
If you scroll all the way through, you'll learn facts like, "If Jay-Z and Beyonce’s 'Family Feud' wins Best Rap/Sung Performance, there will have been more years since 2004 when Jay-Z won this category (8) than didn’t win (7)." Let that sink in for a second.
Now, will any of this be useful, per se? No, but that's why they call it trivia.
