The Grand Canyon Is Hosting a Star Party This Month & It's Free

Every year, the Grand Canyon hosts a June star party with free entrance to the park and a multi-day program. And while in years past, COVID-19 has ruined that tradition for us, the in-real-life celebration will run between June 18 and June 25 this month.

According to the National Park Service, the event kicks off that Saturday after sunset. So, 9 pm is reportedly the best time for viewing, and visitors are encouraged to bring a red flashlight.

"Skies will be starry and dark until the moon rises the first night," the NPS wrote on its website. "It rises progressively later throughout the week of the Star Party."

The seven-day event includes a kickoff Mars Perseverance presentation on June 18, where visitors can learn about the Red Planet rover from the person who built it. There is also a presentation on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope throughout the week, a course on how astronauts were trained in the 1960s and 1970s, and more, Travel + Leisure reports. While that will all go down on the south rim, the north rim will include an astronomy evening program at the auditorium of the Grand Canyon Lodge and constellations talks.

The NPS will also be hosting a nightly telescope viewing behind the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and constellation tours. You can check out the full schedule online, which is divided between the south rim and north rim.