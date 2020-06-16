The Grand Canyon National Park Is Hosting a Week of Virtual Stargazing

For the past 30 years, the Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Conservancy have hosted a week-long stargazing affair for thousands of visitors passing through. But with the current global health crisis (reminder: the pandemic is still very much a thing), the annual event has gone virtual.

So while it's a bummer to not catch the stars IRL, at least we can stream them. Every day through Saturday, June 20, the Grand Canyon will post two live videos to its official Facebook page: a daily panel of astronomers and scholars as part of the park's Star Party Speaker Series, followed by an hour and a half live stargazing session.

"Typically we get thousands of visitors, but with the COVID situation as it is right now, we’re excited for this opportunity to still be able to have the star party virtually," Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said, according to The Spectrum.