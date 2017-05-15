This Grand Canyon Time-Lapse Video of Rare Cloud Patterns Is Stunning

It's not every day that you go out to the Grand Canyon to shoot a time-lapse video and find yourself capturing one of its most spectacular phenomena: a sea of clouds filling in its overwhelmingly majestic fissures in the earth.
This video, the latest in the SKYGLOW series by Harun Mehmedinovic and Gavin Heffernan, shows off what the striated rock and magnificence of one of the best national parks in the country looks like at dusk. It also managed to capture the rare formation of a low-hanging blanket of thick white clouds in a process called "cloud inversion."
As Mehmedinovic, the photographer, explained it to Gizmodo: “Cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion."
According to the National Weather Service it only happens once every few years, when conditions are right. "We were extremely lucky to be there to capture it, and it’s a collection of unique footage not found anywhere else,” Mehmedinovic said.
