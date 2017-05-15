News

This Grand Canyon Time-Lapse Video of Rare Cloud Patterns Is Stunning

By Published On 05/15/2017 By Published On 05/15/2017

Trending

related

Marshmallow-Only Boxes of Lucky Charms are Here

related

This Pro Eater Devoured a 2.2-Pound Burrito in Just 95 Seconds

related

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Returned to 'SNL' to Kiss Trump

related

'SNL' Roasted Trump Over a Week of Confusing Behavior

It's not every day that you go out to the Grand Canyon to shoot a time-lapse video and find yourself capturing one of its most spectacular phenomena: a sea of clouds filling in its overwhelmingly majestic fissures in the earth.

This video, the latest in the SKYGLOW series by Harun Mehmedinovic and Gavin Heffernan, shows off what the striated rock and magnificence of one of the best national parks in the country looks like at dusk. It also managed to capture the rare formation of a low-hanging blanket of thick white clouds in a process called "cloud inversion."

As Mehmedinovic, the photographer, explained it to Gizmodo: “Cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion."

According to the National Weather Service it only happens once every few years, when conditions are right. "We were extremely lucky to be there to capture it, and it’s a collection of unique footage not found anywhere else,” Mehmedinovic said.

h/t Gizmodo

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Fallon's #MomQuotes Are a Hilarious Tribute to Weird Mothers
News

related

READ MORE
Gordon Ramsay Had a Surprising Response to the Unicorn Food Trend
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Casually Landed His Helicopter at McDonald's to Grab Some Food
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More