A Still-Drinkable, 200-Year-Old Bottle of Wine Intended for Napoleon Sold for $30k

How much would you pay to get your hands on a piece of history? The answer to that question may vary. Take the person who spent $30,000 on a 200-year-old bottle of wine for example. Some people may see that as a frivolous purchase, while others would say it’s worth every penny. After all, the wine is still totally drinkable after two whole centuries.

The bottle of Grand Constance 1821, which was headed for Napoleon Bonaparte’s cellar, was just sold at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction (CFRWA), Food & Wine reports. The ancient bottle of vino was originally produced at the Groot Constantia vineyard in what’s now known as South Africa. It was one of the most sought-after wines at the time, and is “believed to have been a blend of ripe and raisined red muscadel with pontac,” per the outlet.

The bottle was apparently part of a large shipment headed to St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory, where Napoleon was exiled after losing the Battle of Waterloo. He died before it got there, however, and thus never got to enjoy it. Now, someone else will get the chance to.

CFRWA believes there are fewer than 12 bottles of this 200-year-old sweet red wine left, which explains the hefty price tag.

The $30,000 bottle was recorked in 2019, a decision the CFRWA says was “not only aimed to prolong the wine’s already venerable lifespan but to also check and ensure that the precious liquid’s pristine condition remains intact.” While it’s still considered drinkable, there’s no telling what it will taste like at this point.

“As Napoleon breathed his last on St Helena in 1821, the grapes for his favorite wine were just ripening on the vine,” Charlie Foley, Christie’s auctioneer, said, per CFRWA. “The chance to acquire and drink a bottle of wine 200 years after its birth is sensational. I can only imagine the honeyed, spun sugar and hazelnut depths of this wine. Very few bottles of this wine still exist, and for the CFRWA to have one up for auction… A true unicorn wine!”

It was initially believed that the bottle would sell for between $5,725 and $9,300. Whether the owner pops the bottle of this pricey bev or not, they’ve definitely got a conversation piece on their hands. Hard to say what’s cooler: This or space-aged wine.

