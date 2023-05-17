Get a Free Trip to Paris, 3 Nights at the Ritz Included

Most of our trips to Paris, if we are so lucky to ever even visit, will be defined by trying to stretch our American dollars as far as we can. If you're a foodie, it means you might be sacrificing the quality of your hotel, and if you want the most luxurious of stays you might have to skip out on the top restaurants. The give and take is pretty standard, and in my opinion, has never made the city any less enjoyable.

With a sweepstakes from Grand Marnier, you may not have to choose. The brand will give one person a four-day, three-night trip to Paris in 2024. The trip will have an approximate value of $15,000, and will include two roundtrip business class airfares for the winner and their chosen guest from Paris, France. There will also be three nights at The Ritz in Paris, car service to and from the airport, and a welcome meal.

You must be at least 21 years old to enter the contest and a resident of the US, and the deadline to enter the contest is August 20, 2023. To enter, you can head to the contest website, fooji.info/summerencounter.

And if you don't win the contest, you can still plan an incredible trip to visit Paris—you just might not get to stay at the Ritz Carlton when you visit. There's plenty to do by mixing in some great free activities and being plenty prepared.