Watch This Grandma Totally Freak out While Using Face Swap

This British grandma just had the time of her life swapping faces, and the resulting video is absolutely adorable.
OK! Magazine UK shared a hilarious video of a grandmother playing with face swap for the first time, capturing her reactions which involve screaming laughter and the phrase, "Oh christ! I don't like her at all! Clear her off!" The grandmother pleads with her face swapping tormenters, asking them to "Do a nice one," but they only have ridiculous faces in store for her.
On top of having a raucous and infectious laugh, this grandma also has weirdly high standards when it comes to faces. She says of movie star Marilyn Monroe, "I don't know if I like her, actually. I think I'm better than her." Go grandma.
Watch the above video and you'll soon realize that grandmothers have all the fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.