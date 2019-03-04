This Grandma Got Trapped on an Iceberg That Floated Away

You would be mistaken to believe people only float away on a tiny piece of ice in cartoons. One grandmother went viral on Twitter because she did just that.
While vacationing in Iceland, Judith Streng happened upon a small iceberg throne where she wanted to have her picture taken. Streng had seen others climb onto the "throne" for a snapshot, so she assumed it was safe. "It was shaped like an easy place to sit. You can tell by looking at the shape of it, and I thought, well, it looks like fun," she told ABC News.
She was traveling with her son Rod Streng near Jökulsárlón in southeastern Iceland at the time. When she climbed aboard to strike a pose, a wave rolled in and dislodged the small iceberg on which she was perched. She began floating away shortly afterward.
The Best Places to Visit This February
Her son did what any good son would do. He kept taking pictures. Fortunately, she wasn't in danger long. She was retrieved by a boat captain from Florida, Randy Lacount, who was nearby.
The incident went viral after Rod sent the photos to his 24-year-old daughter Catherine. Streng's good humor in the midst of a cartoonish disaster earned her the title honorary title "iceberg queen."
"I thought it [would] be quite fun. You know, I always wanted to be queen," she said. "I mean, come one, that was my chance."
h/t Time
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.