Grandma Jumps Out of Airplane to Celebrate 95th Birthday

Unless you’ve been living in a millennial co-working youth commune, it isn’t news that old people rule the universe. For prime examples, consider the 100-year-old grandmother who owns at beer pong, or the woman who demanded strapping firemen present her with cake on her 105th birthday.

The youth and vigor of those old ladies might pale in comparison to 95-year-old Bettie Bulter, who jumps out of airplanes like a damn Navy SEAL. Butler went skydiving for her 95th birthday, proving that age is a deterrent for nothing.

