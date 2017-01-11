Grandpa Bingo Is the Antagonistic Family Game You've Been Waiting For

The holidays are a time for giving, family, eating boatloads of food, and generally giving a damn about your fellow man. They're also a time where you just have to grit your teeth and put up with relatives.

Reddit user BitchyTyphoon has put together a beautiful game that manages to encapsulate everything about how you just put up with family despite the fact that you wouldn't put up with the same crap from a complete stranger.

BitchyTyphoon has created "Grandpa Bingo," which is specific to her grandpa, but you can probably use it for someone you know.