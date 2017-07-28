These Grandpas Smoked Weed for the First Time and Shit Got Deep

Although marijuana is growing less taboo as more states pass legislation to make it legal, it's still a little strange to see buttoned up elders puffing on a doobie. It's also oddly fascinating and hilarious, as you'll learn when you watch this video of three grandpas getting stoned for the first time.
The latest video from the Cut team features three older gentlemen seated at a table, each of whom claims they've never smoked weed before. Then, the producers place a fully packed bong, joint, and pipe in front of them, and film them as they toke up. Following a requisite coughing fit, they begin expressing how it's making them feel, and getting all kinds of existential about the afterlife. At some point they even start playing with fidget spinners, because this is 2017, and that's just what people do now.
All three seem to enjoy the experience, but the leather jacket-clad guy on the far right (who bears a striking resemblance to a wizened William H. Macy) is particularly feeling it. He grows so zoned out that he puts his head down about 50 minutes in, too relaxed to bother sitting upright. He is an absolute gem, and no words can really do his delightful demeanor justice -- you'll just have to watch for yourself.
