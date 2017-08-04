This Whiskey Company Will Send You on a 10-Day World Trip As Part of a Job Interview

From traveling around the world drinking beer to staying in luxury homes across the planet, more and more companies are promising insane travel perks as part of high-profile "dream job" opportunities. But now, a whiskey company is offering to send you on an adventure all over the world as a whiskey ambassador before you even get the job. In fact, it's all part of the interview process. Really.
Grant's Whisky, a Scotland-based whiskey brand, announced it will send three candidates on all-expense-paid trips around the world this October as part of its search for a new Global Brand Ambassador. Each finalist will travel to three countries -- Taiwan, South Africa, Poland, Colombia, India, among others -- with a suitcase of the whiskey, and will be tasked with bringing the whiskey to the world through local influencers and events while personal filmmakers document the whole boozy adventure. The globetrotting whiskey slinger who best represents the company will get the job, starting in 2018.
If a video (shown below) teasing the competition is any indication, you can safely expect more than enough free whiskey along the way, too. No wonder the company has dubbed it "The Greatest Job Interview in the World."
Instead of a traditional resume or CV, Grant's asks that you apply for the position by creating an original drink recipe with its whiskey and two ingredients that capture your personality, then submitting the creations via Instagram or Facebook tagged with #GrantsInterview. They'll also accept submissions via an online form, but each applicant is limited to just three entries. The deadline is August 30 at midnight (UK time).
After that, there's a chance you'll be among 20 people who will be flown to a special event in Scotland, where you'll compete in "a number of challenges" to become the final three candidates who will travel around the world. If you're lucky enough to be one of those three people, all you'll have to worry about is spending 10 days in three different countries, introducing people to the whiskey brand, and probably drinking tons of whiskey along the way. Only one person, though, will get the job and relive the global trip taken by Charles Grant Gordon, the son in law of the founder of Grant's Whisky, William Grant, back in 1909 as Global Brand Ambassador.
"The role goes way beyond being able to make great cocktails. We’re looking for somebody to embody the ‘Stand Together’ spirit of the brand and who can spearhead Grant’s into the next stage of its global journey," Oliver Dickson, Global Brand Director, said in a press release. "In today’s society, lots of people seek more flexibility and adventure from their work than a 9 to 5 day in an office. This job offers travel, freedom, independence and a good salary too! We wanted an interview process to match the exciting and challenging nature of the role."
Although it's not required, the ideal candidate will have experience in the spirits industry, along with a love for travel and social media savvy. According to the official terms and conditions, you have to be at least 25 years-old to apply, you have to fluently speak English, and you have to be eligible to work in the US, the European Union, Mexico, Colombia, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa, or China (including Hong Kong).
Sure, you only have until the end of the month to throw your best traveling hat into the ring, but that's more than enough time to get your application submitted, despite how much alcohol may be involved.
