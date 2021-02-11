Grape-Nuts Will Return to Store Shelves Earlier Than Anticipated

There are but precious few ways to tell a story in this life, and ‘hero departs, hero returns’ is primary among them. And now, after virtually disappearing from shelves, Grape-Nuts, the beloved cereal-hero to Jimmy Breslin, camping enthusiasts, and, most notably, bird lovers, is coming back.

“Grape-Nuts will officially be shipping at full capacity to grocery retailers by mid-March,” reps told Thrillist via email. This is earlier than its previously anticipated springtime return. And start sharpening your chompers, because there’s more:

“As a token of apology to its beloved fans, Grape-Nuts is offering fans the chance to be one of ten people to win free Grape-Nuts cereal for a year. In addition, everyone who opts in will be added to a list to be among the first to be notified that the cereal is back at full capacity” reps wrote. “And all who sign up will receive a coupon to use when they purchase their next box of Grape-Nuts.”

You can enter by visiting Grape-Nuts Facebook page, but it will direct you to this entry form so just start there if you want; literally no one can stop you. The coupons are good for $1.50 off a box and the ten grand prices amount to 52 boxes over the course of a year.