The Grape-Nuts Shortage Is Officially Over

Grape-Nuts stans can finally rest easy: Months later, the Grape-Nuts shortage has officially reached its end. On Wednesday, Post announced that it is now shipping Grape-Nuts to stores at full capacity.

Last month, Post said Grape-Nuts would make their grand return by mid-March, so it's a teeny bit later than we hoped, but still a joyous occasion.

During the Grape-Nuts shortage, many resellers hiked the prices of the cereal to fans who couldn't wait to get a bite, and Post said that some boxes were being sold with price tags as absurd as $110. To help make things right for anyone who dropped an unreasonable amount of cash on Grape-Nuts between November 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, Post will offer a partial reimbursement on the money spent toward inflated cereal boxes.

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, in the announcement. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn’t be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

To get money back if you paid more than $10 for the cereal, visit Post's website here and submit photos of your receipts or e-receipts. Post will pay you the difference between the price you paid and the suggested retail price of the box you bought. Here are the suggested retail prices for different size Grape-Nuts boxes, as a reference:

20.5 oz: $4.29 per box

29.0 oz: $4.99 per box

64.0 oz: $6.49 per box

Thank you for your generosity, Post.