This Remote Irish Island Will Pay You to Move & Run its Coffee Shop

Imagine this: You quit your job, move to a remote Irish island, and become a small town barista. You spend your mornings serving cappuccinos to the locals and go on afternoon strolls through the hillside with that hot sheep farmer from down the street. Now, what if I told you this isn't an elaborate fantasy or the plot to a Hallmark movie?
Great Blasket Island, a scenic 1,100-acre destination straight out of a postcard, is hiring for a seven-month stint at the town's quaint coffee shop. According to the island's official Twitter account, where the job vacancy was posted on January 10, they're looking for two eager applicants to handle various "Island accommodations."
The Guardian reports the position will run from April 1, 2020 through October 1, 2020 and includes free housing and food. "It’s intense and tough but it’s a very unique position," Alice Hayes, who posted the ad to social media, told RTE. "No day is ever the same."
The chosen caretakers will manage three cottages, accommodating up to 21 guests, and be on hand to serve tea, coffee, and snacks. And while it's definitely a simple life vibe, Hayes promises "you are not completely cut off."
This 10-Pound Stuffed Pizza Is a Crust-Lover's Dream
Look, I'm not saying I'm tempted to quit my job and move across the pond, but I'm not not saying it, either. Hot sheep farmers aren't just roaming the New York streets, my friends. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
h/t Country Living
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.