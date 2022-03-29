This London Bar Features Cake-Inspired Cocktails & Baking Contests While You Drink
If you're into "The Great British Bake Off," this is for you.
While you might not be quite as adept around the kitchen as Mary Berry herself, we've all got at least a little The Great British Bake Off contestant in us. And now, there's a London-based bar that lets you moonlight as one while sipping cake-inspired cocktails.
The newly-opened Pantry Bar, an outpost of The Big Bake, invites guests to participate in 90-minute baking competitions while enjoying a boozy take on Britain's most popular desserts like the Pick 'n' Mix Punch, BakewellTini, and Lemon Meringue Pie cocktail. You can also skip the baking part and stick to drinking if that's what you're really skilled at.
For those participating in the competition element of The Pantry Bar, you can snag a spot at one of the location's 12 baking stations for $60, where you'll get a single recipe and put your confectionery skills to the test. Don't worry, though. There's a head baker on hand for the rookies.
"The joy of baking is at the heart of The Big Bakes experience, so this is what inspired the sprinkling of playful, cake-inspired design elements (and immersive fridge door entrance!) that you experience at The Pantry Bar and across The Big London Bake East venue," co-founder of The Big Bakes Adam Chaudhri told Food & Wine. "This is also reflected in our cocktail menu, which includes several cake-inspired cocktails made specially for our customers, such as our super popular BakewellTini."
The Pantry Bar officially opened in East London's Haggerston neighborhood and, naturally, is accessed through a full-sized fridge door. The outlet reports that the entire space is decorated with "hanging whisk lights, candy jar lamps, giant faux cupcakes, [and] vintage utensils."