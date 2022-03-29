This London Bar Features Cake-Inspired Cocktails & Baking Contests While You Drink

While you might not be quite as adept around the kitchen as Mary Berry herself, we've all got at least a little The Great British Bake Off contestant in us. And now, there's a London-based bar that lets you moonlight as one while sipping cake-inspired cocktails.

The newly-opened Pantry Bar, an outpost of The Big Bake, invites guests to participate in 90-minute baking competitions while enjoying a boozy take on Britain's most popular desserts like the Pick 'n' Mix Punch, BakewellTini, and Lemon Meringue Pie cocktail. You can also skip the baking part and stick to drinking if that's what you're really skilled at.

For those participating in the competition element of The Pantry Bar, you can snag a spot at one of the location's 12 baking stations for $60, where you'll get a single recipe and put your confectionery skills to the test. Don't worry, though. There's a head baker on hand for the rookies.