This Creepy ‘Great British Bake Off’ Trailer Is Horrifying the Internet

For many who love The Great British Bake Off, its trailer for its next series on Channel 4 seemed to add insult to emotional injury on Thursday. The newly debuted ad depicts a series of stop-motion animated croissants, dough rising into bread, and other baked goods -- all decked out with faces that look legitimately creepy and weird as they sing a soft rendition of Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus's "We All Stand Together."
But certainly not everyone on Twitter stood in support of the teaser.
"What a horrifying advert," Twitter user David James Holloway tweeted flatly.
It's just the latest in a swell of controversy surrounding The Great British Bake Off -- the popular baking show from across the pond about amateur bakers vying for sweet culinary excellence. It was a huge deal when it was announced that longtime hosts, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins ("Mel and Sue" for short), would leave the show following its move to Channel 4 from its original home at the BBC. One of the show's judges, Mary Berry, also declined the move and left the show, leaving three of its four lead roles empty. More fans cried out when their replacements were announced, of course, while the BBC moved on, giving the former hosts new shows.
The Internet reaction to this tweet and teaser, however, seems to underscore just how important this show was to those who watched it. In the comments, a clear pattern emerged: deploying GIFs from the show's earlier season to cast shade at the new one that Channel 4 was teasing. It's a hysterical scroll through the many revolted and otherwise sassy faces of Mary Berry.
To be fair, the trailer is really creepy and weird. And it seems to entirely ignore the fact that there are new hosts and a new judge replacing the ones who've departed. The overall effect appears to scream, We don't want to actually acknowledge the elephant in the room yet, so here's a crap-ton of weird, hokey baked goods and also a song from the Beatles' reject years.
No wonder Great British Bake Off fans are offended. If any of you out there are still mourning the departure of Mel, Sue, and Mary, here are few more of the latter's cheeky reactions -- mercifully retained in the BBC's YouTube archive. For now, you have this.
