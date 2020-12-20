Jupiter & Saturn Will 'Kiss' Tonight in the Great Conjunction. Here's How to See It.

By now you've probably heard about the great conjunction, or maybe you heard it referred to as the "double planet" or the "Christmas star." Either way, there's a lot of excitement surrounding this once-in-a-lifetime event that will be taking place in the sky on Monday night for the first time in several hundred years.

Jupiter and Saturn will meet—almost appearing as one light—in the evening sky for a conjunction or close pass on the night of December 21. It's often referred to as a great conjunction because of the infrequency of their meeting. (At least, "meet" from our perspective on Earth. They'll still be separated by millions of miles.) A conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn takes place a little less than once every 20 years. Even then, they aren't always visible, and they're rarely this close. The last time Saturn and Jupiter had a close encounter this close and visible was all the way back in 1226, per EarthSky.

So, you're in for a treat. That is, as long as your local weather doesn't bitterly disappoint. Saturn and Jupiter will meet in the sky, almost appearing as a double planet to the naked eye. And if you look through a telescope, they'll be so close together that both will be visible together in the same frame.

Here's what you need to know to be sure you don't miss the great conjunction.