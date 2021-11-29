Save Up to $100 on Flights with This JetBlue Code

Has Thanksgiving given you a sudden itch to flee, at least for a weekend? Well, great news. Cyber Monday isn't just a great time to find discounts on air fryers and smart speakers. JetBlue is also offering some major discounts on flights.

Any customer who books a flight directly through JetBlue's website on Monday is eligible to receive up to $100 off of the cost of their round-trip flight. The fine print is that each customer will receive $50 off each one-way flight of their round-trip journey, as long each one-way ticket amounts to at least $100.

To get the deal, go to JetBlue.com and enter the discount code CYBER before checking out.

You'll be able to book these tickets between Monday, November 29, and Tuesday, November 30. For travel dates, you'll be able to book flights between November 29, 2021, through Fall 2022. The deal isn't valid on transatlantic flights and only applies to the base fare.