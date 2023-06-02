This Glamorous Great Dane Just Took Up 2 Seats on an American Airlines Flight

Image courtesy of TikTok

Someone just brought a massive dog on a plane, and not only did they get away with it, but they also were reportedly met with big enthusiasm from both the crew and fellow passengers. On TikTok, a user that goes by @gibbon1215 on the platform recently shared a video of them bringing their majestic female Great Dane, named Darwin, on a flight. And yes, Darwin was sitting next to her owner, spread out on two coach seats. "Who says Great Danes aren't airplane dogs," reads the poster's caption. "Shoutout to @American Airlines for making our move to Brooklyn a piece of cake though! (Yes I bought 3 seats for us on the plane)."

In the comment section, aside from a few polemic takes, people are generally amused and in love with the concept. "Immediately requests seat change to be closer to pup," one user commented. Another one followed along the same lines. "Baby next to me: mood ruined. Dog next to me: best flight." Some travelers said they would be willing to go the extra mile to be closer to Darwin. "I would pay extra to be near her," claimed one TikToker. With the video going viral (with more than 7.6 million views and 1.4 million likes as of this writing) and the comment section popping off, though, the original poster felt compelled to clarify a few things, mainly to respond to those concerned with why American Airlines allowed Darwin in coach in the first place. The answer is much simpler than you'd think, and it's a very valid one as well. Technically, Darwin is a service dog. In an explainer video posted soon after the original viral one, @gibbon1215 shares their story to try and ease down the conversation a little bit. "I have Crohn's disease," the poster notes in the video, explaining their particular living situation and how Darwin is a service dog in order to help out. Then, the attention went toward how the poster was able to get Darwin on a plane.

"I looked into driving her myself, I looked into chartering a plane, I looked into having somebody else drive her, but just none of those options seemed really viable, and when I asked how big was the crate underneath the plane, she ended up being bigger than the largest crate available," the poster explains. "So I just researched pet-friendly airlines and started calling around and I called American Airlines and I just talked to the person [...] and I found out that if you have a service dog, no matter their size, they're technically allowed on the plane." They asked if it mattered that Darwin weighs, well, 140 pounds. The answer? Absolutely not! Just be comfortable, and have her be comfortable. That's when they inquired about purchasing three seats for them, and the question was met with a green light. The process was pretty smooth from there—Darwin's owner only had to fill out a form with the Department of Transportation, and soon after Darwin got approved and received her ID number for the flight. Child's play.The only thing Darwin's owner had to be concerned about was probably the amount of attention Darwin received at the airport. "It was definitely a shocker for people walking through the airport," they say in the video. "To see a literal horse coming towards them."