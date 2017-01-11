Scientists Find 2 New Mysteries Inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

Though a tourist attraction, the Great Pyramid of Giza is a fascinating gem for archaeologists, who are still studying the tomb’s mysteries 4,500 years after it was built. Over the weekend, researchers announced the discovery of two previously unknown “cavities” in the pyramid’s northeastern edge and along its north face, suggesting the presence of hidden “passageways and chambers that have managed to elude archaeologists and looters alike for thousands of years,” according to Science Alert.

Scientists have been using a technique called muon radiography for the past year, scanning the pyramid’s facade for hints as to what lies beneath. The team, which is called Scan Pyramid, comprises researchers from Cairo University and the Paris-based Heritage, Innovation and Preservation Institute, and reported over the weekend that a certain “void” exists in the pyramid. The group noted in its report: “We are now able to confirm the existence of a ‘void’ hidden behind the North Face, that could have the form of at least one corridor going inside the Great Pyramid.”