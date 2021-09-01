You Can Win a Free 3-Night Stay in This Giant Potato

If you're looking for a reason to get away, here it is. September is National Potato Month, and you can celebrate in a big way. Fast casual chain McAlister's Deli is giving spud lovers a chance to mark the occasion with a trip to Idaho where they can stay in a giant potato.

Potato fans who enter The Great Spud Getaway will have the chance to win a four-day, three-night trip to Boise, Idaho, according to Matador Network. Did we mention it's all expenses paid? As if that's not exciting enough, the winner will get to bring a friend along. Together, they'll be staying in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel.