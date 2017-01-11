Great White Shark Swims Inside Divers Cage in Terrifying Video

Entering a shark’s domain comes with an inherent risk, as a diver off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico learned in terrifying fashion. New video documents the surreal scene of a Great White shark lunging after a piece of tuna bait, before slipping inside the diver’s cage and thrashing around violently.
The harrowing encounter lasts a few seconds, only before the shark swims out of the cage with blood gushing from its mouth. Luckily, that blood came from the tuna, and not the diver who was trapped inside the cage with the gargantuan predator.
As Gizmodo notes, the video was posted to the YouTube account of Gabe and Garret -- a channel that documents the adventures of two young boys from California. Luckily, the kids weren’t anywhere near the shark, as their father indicated in the video’s description.
While totally terrifying -- the video shows someone from the boat crew opening the cage door, so the trapped diver can escape the perilous situation -- the video’s caption depicts a slightly calmer scene.
“What might appear to be an aggressive great white shark trying to attack the cage, this is not the case,” the description explains. “These awesome sharks are biting at large chunks of tuna tied to a rope. When a great white shark lunges and bites something, it is temporarily blinded. They also cannot swim backwards. So this shark lunged at the bait, accidentally hit the side of the cage, was most likely confused and not able to swim backwards, it thrust forward and broke the metal rail of the cage.”
Although rattled, the “very experienced diving instructor” was totally fine after contending with the panic-inducing event.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.