This Hotel Will Give You a Free Night Stay If Your Flight Is Cancelled This Weekend

Even Delta Air Lines has warned its customers that the holiday weekend will be a tumultuous one for travel, even more so than usual, which says a lot right now. But if a canceled flight derails your Fourth of July, at least the Great Wolf Lodge will help you make the most of it.

In anticipation of yet another chaotic weekend at the airport, the nationwide hotel chain has promised families a one-night stay voucher at any of its resorts if your flight is canceled, Travel + Leisure reports.

"The Great Wolves are helping families reclaim lost getaway time," the hotel wrote on Twitter. "If your flight was canceled over the July 4th weekend, send a pic of your cancellation notice using #GWLRescue & you could receive one of 100 complimentary one-night stays."