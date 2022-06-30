This Hotel Will Give You a Free Night Stay If Your Flight Is Cancelled This Weekend
Experts are predicting a chaotic weekend at airports nationwide.
Even Delta Air Lines has warned its customers that the holiday weekend will be a tumultuous one for travel, even more so than usual, which says a lot right now. But if a canceled flight derails your Fourth of July, at least the Great Wolf Lodge will help you make the most of it.
In anticipation of yet another chaotic weekend at the airport, the nationwide hotel chain has promised families a one-night stay voucher at any of its resorts if your flight is canceled, Travel + Leisure reports.
"The Great Wolves are helping families reclaim lost getaway time," the hotel wrote on Twitter. "If your flight was canceled over the July 4th weekend, send a pic of your cancellation notice using #GWLRescue & you could receive one of 100 complimentary one-night stays."
Just share a screenshot of your flight cancelation notice on the social media platform and cross your fingers. As long as the trip was scheduled between 12:01 am Friday, June 1 and 11:59 pm Monday, July 4, you're eligible for the sweepstakes.
The Great Wolf Lodge portfolio includes 18 family-friendly indoor water park resort properties across the US. The company will be accepting entries until 5 pm CST on Tuesday. Just don't forget to include that hashtag and the @greatwolflodge handle. Winners will be selected Thursday, July 7, for a stay between August 15 and November 18, 2022.