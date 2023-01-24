Great Wolf Lodge Is About to Open Its Biggest Water Park Ever

Listen, family travel doesn't have to be stressful. From nudging you toward embracing your inner child to building lasting memories with family members, there are a lot of benefits to hitting the road with your loved ones. One of the key factors to a successful family trip, though, is picking the right destination.

Great Wolf Lodge's newest property—set to open later this year just northeast of Baltimore in Perryville, Maryland—is making a strong case for itself as a destination of choice for families. The company announced this month that Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will feature a 128,000-square-foot indoor water park with nearly two dozen slides catering to guests of any age, including two new slides the company has never featured before. It is the largest water park the company has ever built.

The Maryland resort's new slides include the High Paw Holler, which the company says "mimics the sensation felt racing down a ski slope," and the Forest Flume, a 275-foot-long twister slide promising 360 loops and back-to-back turns. The water park will also feature its popular Otter Cave Waterworks attraction, a Chesapeake Plunge raft ride, the Slap Tail Pond wave pool, and the Crooked Creek lazy river, just to name a few available indoor water park options.