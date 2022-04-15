Greece Will Lift All COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the Summer Travel Season

In May, Greece will drop its entry requirements after having some of the strictest COVID restrictions in Europe for much of the pandemic. The lifting of restrictions comes as summer vacation, an essential part of Greece's economy, gets closer.

According to The Points Guy, Greek officials hope to reach about 80% of 2019's revenue from international visitors. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter the country, and all testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status, will also be dropped. Proof of vaccination will not be needed at places such as nightclubs, theaters, cinemas, stadiums, restaurants, and museums.

It is important to note that these restrictions are not lifted indefinitely. They are currently in place to be lifted between May 1 and August 31, 2022. After that point, officials will evaluate the COVID safety needs for the country and make decisions based on those problems.

Starting June 1, the country's mask mandate for indoor public spaces will also be dropped, according to Reuters.