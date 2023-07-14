Athens Is Implementing New Measures to Curb Overtourism at the Acropolis

Like many other European destinations such as Croatia's Dubrovnik, the Greek capital of Athens has recently become the latest victim of overtourism. Specifically, it is Athens' iconic Acropolis that this summer is counting record visitors on its grounds, and the Greek authorities have already set in motion a new plan to both help preserve the site and keep visitors safe.

Lonely Planet reports the Acropolis currently welcomes roughly 17,000 daily visitors, which is a 70% increase since last summer. Compared to 2019 tourism levels, visits in June and early July are up by 80%, Lina Mendoni, the country's culture minister, announced last week.

The impressive surge in visitors is surely to be attributed to the end of pandemic restrictions, but that isn't the only factor. Lysandros Tsilidis of the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies told The Guardian's Observer that large cruise ships are to blame as well.

"In the past, these cruise ships had the capacity to carry a few thousand, the population of a large village," Tsilidis said. "Now the vessels are so big you've got the size of a small state on board, and at least 30 percent of all of those passengers will have pre-purchased tickets to visit the Acropolis."

To solve the issue—or at least alleviate it—Mendoni is implementing an hourly time slot system for those who pre-purchase online tickets to the Acropolis, as well as electronic scanning of tickets and separate entry points for large organized groups. For now, there is no cap on ticket sales, but whether that will be introduced as a policy in the near future is unclear.

Visiting has been physically tough for tourists, too. Due to a heat wave that is currently affecting Southern Europe, temperatures in Athens have reached 109°F this week, and aren't expected to lower much for at least another week or so. According to Greek authorities, sun shades will be installed at the Acropolis before the weekend for visitors waiting in line, and the Red Cross will remain on the grounds to distribute water and assist those suffering from heat exhaustion.