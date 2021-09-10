Greece Will Remain Open to U.S. Travelers Throughout 2021 Tourism Season

With US Covid numbers on the rise once again, a growing number of countries are tightening entry requirements for American travelers. Greece, however, isn’t following the same rules. The country will remain open for visitors from the United States until the end of the tourism season.

According to Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, "USA constitutes a very important market, which creates added value for the country's economy," he told USA Today. The Greek Ministry of Tourism Press Office also added that as long as "the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic will allow such a process," US tourists will still be welcome even after the tourism season ends in October.

European countries such as Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Norway have limited travel for unvaccinated travelers after the EU removed the US from its safe travel list late last month. France also just declared that starting September 12, 2021 only vaccinated travelers would be allowed to visit the country.