These Roundtrip Flights to Greece Are 50% Off Right Now

Travel has seen a significant rebound in the last few months, and while the uptick in passengers has resulted in added stress on airlines, there are positives as well, like the return of flight deals. It just so happens there are more than a few right now with cheap fares to Greece.

According to The Points Guy, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, SAS, Swiss International Air Lines, and United Airlines have slashed prices on routes from New York and DC to Athens and Santorini, Greece. In fact, some are as low as 50% off typical fares.

While you'll have to do a little digging yourself—the outlet recommends browsing through Google Flights to book your tickets—the travel dates are flexible, with cheap options between May and June and September through December. Naturally, you'll want to keep in mind standard sale logistics, like the fact these are economy seats that will require you to cough up extra cash for a checked bag.

That should hardly deter you, though, with fares for as little as $238 on SAS. A majority of the flights fall between the $400 to $500 range out of New York and D.C.-based airports and into Athens. There's even a $566 New York to Santorini route.