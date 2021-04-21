Greece Is Now Welcoming Vaccinated & COVID-Free Travelers

Most Americans have been unable to visit Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in March 2020, but as more people get vaccinated, some countries are beginning to reopen their borders to tourists. The latest country to announce that it will welcome low-risk outsiders is Greece, one of the hottest European destinations known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and beautiful islands.

This is only phase one of Greece's reopening plan, which means there are still a handful of guidelines about who can visit and what documentation they'll need to show.

Right now, if you want to get out of Greece's self-isolation rules, you'll need to either be 14 days out from your final COVID-19 vaccination, or you must present proof of a negative PCR test that was conducted within 72 hours of arrival. The only exception here is children under 5 years-old, who will not be required to provide a form of certification.

All tourists are required to fill out a Passenger Location Form before visiting—it must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm Eastern European Time on the day before you arrive.

In addition to the above requirements for travelers, Greece's no-isolation-required rule currently only extends to residents of the following countries and unions: EU, USA, UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, Israel, Serbia, and UAE.

Read full details of Greece's new travel policy, including what reopening steps are next, here. It's also important to note that at the moment, several COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect in Greece, including a 9 pm curfew, mask mandates, and takeout-only restaurant and bar service.

To return to the United States, the CDC says that even fully vaccinated US citizens will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results that are no more than three days old to the airline before boarding a US-bound flight. The only exception is for travelers under the age of 2 years-old or people who can show proof that they recovered from COVID-19 within the past three months.