Watch This Whale Shoot a Damn Rainbow out of Its Blowhole

If you're lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, witnessing a whale breach up close in the wild can be an absolutely spectacular -- if not terrifying -- experience. A recent video, however, shows a grey whale doing something even more spectacular: shooting a beautiful rainbow out of its blowhole. Well, sort of.

Footage of the seemingly magical sea creature was spotted in Depoe Bay, Oregon, according to a report by Mashable. As you can see in the video (shown above), the whale discharges water out of its blowhole, creating a lingering mist in the air that appears to capture the sunlight in such a way to form a stunning -- albeit brief -- rainbow. The dazzling display almost looks fake, it's so perfect.