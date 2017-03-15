Watch This Whale Shoot a Damn Rainbow out of Its Blowhole

If you're lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, witnessing a whale breach up close in the wild can be an absolutely spectacular -- if not terrifying -- experience. A recent video, however, shows a grey whale doing something even more spectacular: shooting a beautiful rainbow out of its blowhole. Well, sort of.
Footage of the seemingly magical sea creature was spotted in Depoe Bay, Oregon, according to a report by Mashable. As you can see in the video (shown above), the whale discharges water out of its blowhole, creating a lingering mist in the air that appears to capture the sunlight in such a way to form a stunning -- albeit brief -- rainbow. The dazzling display almost looks fake, it's so perfect.
The rainbow is absolutely incredible to behold via the video, let alone in real life like the lucky person who posted the video. In fact, the only thing we can think of that could top this is a terrifying ghost shark shooting a laser out of its mouth. Then again, that'll probably happen in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie some day...
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.