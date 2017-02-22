Holy Crap, Grilled Cheese Donuts Are a Real Thing

Hey, cheese-lovers, put on your listening ears. Something wonderful has happened. Wonderful might not capture the spirit of the thing. It's a terrific pairing. The best. It's the supergroup of foods that might plug your arteries. Some goddamn genius has combined donuts and grilled cheese.

"The Flamin' Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese" is being served for a limited time at New York's Clinton Hall. It's a Habanero Glazed Bacon Donut, sliced in half, filled with mozzarella, and hung over a bowl of tomato soup. You're breathing awfully hard.

Here's a space to pause and catch your breath.

This beautiful demon was created by The Donut Project and will be available on weekends for just one month (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only). But the first weekend has already passed, so you've only got three weekends left to get this in you.