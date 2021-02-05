Skip the Flowers, Give a Pickle Bouquet on Valentine's Day

If you're trying to surprise your valentine this year in an attempt to inject some positivity into a socially distanced February, Grillo's has a kit that tells your loved one you think they're the real dill. (No remorse.)

Pass on that heart pendant or roses, and get them something they'll never forget: a bouquet of pickles. Oh, you can get them so many pickles. Grillo's Pickles is again selling the bouquet-building kit of your vinegar-drenched dreams. Its pickle bouquet kit can be yours for $20, providing all the materials you need to make a very edible, aromatic display.

Pickles won't arrive in the mail, though. You're going to get a coupon for a free jar of pickles. The kit also comes with wooden skewers, floral foam to keep things in place, floral tissue paper, artificial floral filler, a card, and an empty jar of Grillo's Pickles in which you can place your arrangement.

You'll have to use the coupon to nab the pickles yourself, but you'll also have enough skewer space to spruce things up with some fresh dill, cheese squares, or peppers. Flex your creativity and fill the "vase" with bloody mary mix. It's all up to you. Use that pent up creativity to express yourself with aged cucumbers.