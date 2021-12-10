A Groomer Dyed a Dog to Look like the Grinch & the Internet Has Thoughts

A San Diego dog groomer is under a bit of scrutiny after going viral for dyeing one of his canine clients green and red to look like the Grinch.

Gabriel Feitos, who is an internationally awarded dog stylist, according to his Instagram account, owns and operates a pet boutique in San Diego, California. The Brazilian-born stylist has a large following on both Instagram and TikTok thanks to his shocking puppy dye jobs. Feitos has turned clients' pooches into mermaids, red pandas, and giraffes, to name a few. And although all of those looks have been showstoppers within their own right, a Grinchy makeover is what caused the most stir on the internet, garnering mixed reviews.

British show hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed the groomer and one of his Grinch-dyed clients on the This Morning show to talk more about Feitos’s process and motivation behind the look. In a clip posted to the This Morning Twitter account, Feitos explains that the products are perfectly safe for the dogs, saying, "Everything is vegan, non-toxic, and developed for animals. That’s what people don’t understand. Cosmetics in the beauty industry are very advanced." The groomer also shared that he once ate some of the dye to show that it is safe for animals.