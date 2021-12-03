Spend the Night in a 5,700 Square-Foot Hand-Carved Cave in Utah

Courtesy of Vacasa

It's the season to watch one (or all) of the How the Grinch Stole Christmas films. The classic Dr. Seuss tale is all about the truly important things in life: Love, compassion, and family. If you want to take the Grinch love up a notch, you can now spend the night inside Grinch’s Mt. Crumpit Cave.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises teamed up with vacation rental company Vacasa to recreate the grumpy green man’s hideaway, located inside a hand-carved, multi-level cave tucked into the side of a stone mountain outside of Boulder, Utah. The cave abode features a kitchen stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and Who-hash, a living room, library, and chess table, and a music room that houses the Grinch’s organ and Max’s drum set. And even though the Grinch tends to be a pretty solitary guy, there's a main bedroom as well as a guest bedroom. And yes, the cave features a fully functioning bathroom.

For a 3D tour, head to vacasa.com/Grinch. Booking for this storybook experience opens on December 3 and will be available between December 13 and 23. Even better, the cave can be booked for only $19.57 (plus taxes and fees), in honor of the How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ 1957 release.

The only thing missing will be the Grinch himself, as the semi-reclusive character has made his own plans for the holiday.

