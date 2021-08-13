Grocery Items That Disappeared in 2020 Are Finally Coming Back

If you noticed some of your favorites disappearing from grocery store shelves last year, it was not a pandemic mirage. It was real. Brands like McCormick, Progresso Soup, Smucker’s Uncrustables, and Jif halted the production of some products. Lucky for you Simply Jif fans, products that have temporarily disappeared are returning to shelves near you.

As a report by CNN explains, manufacturers for some companies stopped making items that were generally less popular to simplify their supply chain at the height of the pandemic last year, which is why some items vanished. According to Nielsen data, when compared to 2019, 4.5% of the average number of items in grocery stores decreased from May to July of 2020. However, things seem to be on an uptick, as there has been a 2.5% increase in products in 2021.

So, what’s back? From J.M. Smucker, Jif Simply, Jif Reduced Fat, and Jif Omega-3 varieties along with Smucker’s Uncrustables in hazelnut, honey, peanut butter, and reduced sugar flavors should be getting a restock. The McCormick company “temporarily suspended production of many secondary products to ensure availability of top selling [items]," a spokesperson for the company said, per CNN. Since then, the company has reinstated all of the items that disappeared from shelves in 2020. General Mills Progresso Soup also minimized their products, pulling 40 items from shelves, but reintroduced them back into the market.

Along with bringing back old favorites, many companies have shifted to accommodate work-from-home lifestyles, which involve some heavy snacking. Dan Hofmeister, senior vice president of brand marketing at Bumble Bee, told CNN that the tuna maker’s item count has actually grown by 36%. Some of the new products include new lines of tuna snacks and bowls. Lauren DeVol, a spokesperson for SpartanNash, which owns several supermarket chains in the Midwest, told the outlet that "Increased snacking at home is driving the need for innovation as consumers want to try new snacks and treats."

More snacks and treats? We're here for it.