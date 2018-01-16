This Dream Job Will Pay You to Eat Tons of Free Chicken Nuggets

Some may say that ordering chicken nuggets as an adult suggests an immature culinary palate. But better, freer thinking people will always say 'screw the haters,' because chicken nuggets are freaking delicious at any age. And as it turns out, your grown-up appreciation for dip-worthy breaded poultry may actually pay off now that a grocery company is looking to hire someone as its new chicken nugget taste-tester.
The job title? Chicken Nugget Connoisseur. Yes, really.
According to the job listing posted by the British discount retail chain B&M, the temporary position would involve helping the company refine its forthcoming expanded selection of frozen food by "ensur[ing] that the range is the best in the country." Primarily, it seems the gig will entail taste-testing a whole lot of chicken nuggets, among other items, and providing feedback.
So what sort of skills does one need to land the coveted role of Chicken Nugget Connoisseur? Per the posting, relevant experience can include -- but is not limited to -- the below:
- Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself
- Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
- That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
- Going to an event or party because there is free food
- You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
- You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips
In terms of what sort of paycheck this prestigious title comes with, the listing only explains that you'll be provided with a £25 (~$35) voucher to B&M every month, which you're to use to load up on frozen foods to try. We've reached out to the company for further details on compensation and will update when we hear back.
It's also worth nothing that since the position is focused on testing the quality of items from B&M -- a chain that only exists in the United Kingdom -- you'll need to live there and near one of its 560 locations. Then again, the opportunity to stuff your face with chicken nuggets professionally seems like as good a reason as any to consider relocating abroad.
h/t KSAT
