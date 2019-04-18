Tuna Used in Restaurant, Grocery Store Sushi Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

You may want to think twice about the type of sushi you order for lunch or dinner. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall for Jensen Tuna’s frozen ground tuna after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened several people in multiple states. That’s definitely not something you want in your take out order.
So far, 13 people have been sickened and two were hospitalized as a result of the tainted tuna, which is shipped to the United States from Vietnam, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Nine of those who got sick said they’d eaten sushi from a restaurant or grocery store before they fell ill. All those who were sickened said they’d eaten a sushi item that contained plain raw tuna or raw spicy tuna.
As a result, sushi lovers are being urged to lay off the tuna. If you can’t give it up cold turkey, you could always double check with the restaurant or grocery store you’re getting it from to be sure it wasn’t supplied by Jensen Tuna. The FDA’s website said the affected packages of tuna were sold to distributors in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, New York, North Dakota, and Washington. Eat at your own risk.
“If you are not sure if the tuna has been recalled, do not eat it,” the CDC warned.
We shouldn’t have to tell you that eating salmonella-contaminated food is bad. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says it can cause salmonellosis, another name for salmonella. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said most people who get salmonellosis start to feel the effects within 12 to 72 hours. Salmonellosis, typically lasts a couple days, and most people recover.
While salmonella may sound like no biggie, it is both unpleasant and avoidable if you pay attention to recalls. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. It’s worth noting that these food-borne ailments can be fatal, though they typically are not.
You may be craving a spicy tuna roll now, but it’s not worth a trip to the emergency room. Either expand your sushi-eating horizons or hold off until it’s deemed safe again.
