Some of Your Favorite Grocery Store Items Are Getting More Expensive

The next time you hit the grocery store, you might notice your usual haul costs a little bit more. If you love to fill your cart with Oreos, Ben & Jerry’s, Ritz, Birds Eye veggies, or Duncan Hines baking mixes, you can expect to pay higher prices due to rising costs linked with the COVID-19 pandemic, Food & Wine reports.

Major companies like Unilever, General Mills, Hormel Foods, Mondelez, and Conagra Brands, all of which own popular brands found in grocery stores around the world, are seeing higher inflation than expected, per the outlet.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for groceries skyrocketed. As people cleaned out stores and stockpiled their pantries to prepare for the unknown, prices shot up quickly. Even as companies and grocery stores try to mitigate the rising costs with increased inventory, prices are continuing to climb. Costs of manufacturing, transportation, and ingredients are all increasing, according to the Wall Street Journal, leading to higher prices on grocery store-favorites like peanut butter and snack foods.

Last quarter, Unilever, which owns a plethora of brands from Hellman's to Ben & Jerry's, already bumped prices up 1.6%. It expects to need to increase them further throughout 2021. "We're very focused on our pricing actions, which we think are landing well, but inflation has been even higher than we anticipated," CFO Graeme Pitkethly said, according to Food & Wine.

But the situation doesn’t just impact processed foods and novelty items at grocery stores. Even produce and meat prices are rising at astronomical rates. Restaurant prices are increasing, too—Chipotle recently raised its prices and both Taco Bell and Starbucks have been grappling with shortages.

The USDA has been tracking food-at-home and food-away-from-home (think take-out, delivery food, and sit-down restaurants) price fluctuations for decades. In its latest summary, it expects food-at-home costs to increase 2 to 3% over the rest of the year. In just May to June of this year, the cost of beef has risen 5.3%, with pork following closely behind at 4%. Fresh fruit prices are slated to increase 5 to 6% this year.

Basically, you can expect to pay higher prices for just about everything in grocery stores for the foreseeable future, at least through 2021.