These Everyday Grocery Store Items Are Reportedly About to Get More Expensive

With pandemic conditions slowly improving and warmer weather creeping in, financial experts say that the US economy is on the verge of booming. Unfortunately, an analysis from Forbes predicts that business might soon be too good, causing the prices of several household items to inflate, ultimately hurting people's wallets.

There are several reasons that COVID-19 has impacted prices and may continue to drive them skyward in the coming months. First, there are a handful of supply chain disruptions, like the shipping backlog on the West Coast that's made it hard to receive international imports. There's also the ongoing battle between supply and demand that's put a high price on everything from toilet paper to cleaning supplies to Mason jars to Grape Nuts throughout the past year's pandemic. Finally, because businesses are anticipating an economic boom, some will look to capitalize on their gains and raise prices in tandem.

To make the long story short: Prices as we know them are about to shift, and we should kiss our pre-pandemic understanding of the economy goodbye—at least for the time being. Forbes identified seven types of products that are likely to experience the highest inflation, plus three types of products that have actually gotten cheaper. Here's what to look out for.