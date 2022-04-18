Grocery Store Workers in Southern California Just Won a Double-Digit Raise from Kroger

Unionized grocery workers in Southern California won a pay raise that was more than two and a half times larger than what their employers originally planned on granting, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Albertsons, which owns Pavilions and Vons, signed a new contract with the union that granted raises between 19% and 31%.

The three-year contract was approved by 87% of the 47,000 workers at 540 stores. In addition to pay increases, part-time workers will be guaranteed 28 hours each week, up from 24. The deal came after four months of bargaining and fear of a strike.

"This contract is the beginning of the transformation of the grocery industry," said United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 President John Grant, according to News Channel 3. "Members stood up in solidarity not only on the shop floor and at rallies outside the stores but also at the bargaining table. Workers spoke up, and the companies listened. This is transformational, and the transformation will continue."

Some experts have called this deal one of the best contracts for employees in 20 years, and it could also be good for businesses? Working conditions at Krogers' have been studied for shortcomings regarding wages and inequity. Now, with a union contract that will guarantee higher wages, these Kroger-owned companies may not face the worker shortages that other stores are struggling with.